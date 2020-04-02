Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

QSR opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,008,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,659,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165,219 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after buying an additional 803,078 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,889,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after buying an additional 548,542 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

