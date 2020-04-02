Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for 3D Systems Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3D Systems in a report released on Monday, March 30th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). William Blair also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.45 million.

DDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $913.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.80. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

