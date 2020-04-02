Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Beyond Meat in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 31.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 783.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 36.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,028 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,850 shares of company stock worth $6,470,332 in the last 90 days.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.