Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EXACT Sciences Co. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EXACT Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.76. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,335,000 after buying an additional 479,812 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,163,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,181,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

