Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of FFWM opened at $9.76 on Thursday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $457.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

In other First Foundation news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 2,658 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $27,643.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,314 shares of company stock worth $65,237. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Foundation by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Foundation by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

