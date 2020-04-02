Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Cut by Analyst

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

GPOR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

GPOR stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.83 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,084,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,993,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 1,417,278 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,215,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,523,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 1,152,741 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

