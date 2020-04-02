Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Cut by William Blair

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stratasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.33 million, a PE ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after acquiring an additional 659,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,918,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 201,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,001,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after buying an additional 141,805 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

