Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Lowered by Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.38, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

