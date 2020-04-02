Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iamgold Corp Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

Iamgold stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iamgold by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Iamgold by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 82,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

