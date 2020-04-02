Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Group Income Fund Issued By Cormark (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.22 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$188.89.

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock opened at C$137.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$192.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11. Boyd Group Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.52.

