Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Issued By William Blair

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globant in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Globant’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.70.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.56. Globant has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $12,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $30,456,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $12,620,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.