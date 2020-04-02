Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Godaddy Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Godaddy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Godaddy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of GDDY opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after buying an additional 1,094,328 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Godaddy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,353,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,431,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Godaddy by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after buying an additional 2,409,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Godaddy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after buying an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after buying an additional 530,100 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 386 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $26,691.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $64,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.