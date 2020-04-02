Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Harsco Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Harsco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSC. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE HSC opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $549.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

In other Harsco news, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Insiders purchased 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

