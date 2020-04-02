Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.75 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $245.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 3.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

