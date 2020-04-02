Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Cut by Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.49.

Shares of LUN opened at C$5.16 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.08. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.95.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$750.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

