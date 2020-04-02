Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Cut by Imperial Capital

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Outfront Media in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of OUT opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 513,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after buying an additional 81,173 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

