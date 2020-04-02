Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd Decreased by Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

