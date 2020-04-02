Qbao (QBT) Trading Down 25.4% This Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Qbao has a market capitalization of $354,903.56 and approximately $6,280.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

