QCash Achieves Market Cap of $63.85 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One QCash token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002050 BTC on popular exchanges. QCash has a total market capitalization of $63.85 million and $272.42 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QCash has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.02587330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00192938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.