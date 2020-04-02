qiibee Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $360.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. In the last week, qiibee has traded up 154.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.02600305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00192906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,660,661 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.