QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Bitbns and Kucoin. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $119,231.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.02571554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00192211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.