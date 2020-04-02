Qredit (XQR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $208,315.10

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Qredit has a market capitalization of $208,315.10 and $571.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Qredit has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

