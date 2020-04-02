Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $122.07 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00018574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Gate.io, Crex24 and Coinone. Qtum has a market capitalization of $122.07 million and approximately $399.35 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005634 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,249,428 coins and its circulating supply is 96,499,408 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, ZB.COM, Bleutrade, Liqui, Cobinhood, Bithumb, DragonEX, Huobi, Iquant, LiteBit.eu, Bibox, Coindeal, Coinnest, Livecoin, Coinsuper, CoinEgg, Exrates, Upbit, Gate.io, EXX, ABCC, BigONE, BCEX, Coinrail, BitForex, Coinone, Bittrex, OKEx, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Binance, GOPAX, Liquid, Bitfinex, Crex24, Bitbns, Ovis, DigiFinex, Allcoin, OTCBTC, LBank, CoinEx, Kucoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

