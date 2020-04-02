QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 7.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,419,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.49.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

