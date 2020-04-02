Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0073 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Binance, GOPAX and Gate.io. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $343,342.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.02587330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00192938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Huobi, GOPAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.