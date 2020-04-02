Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 27.1% Higher This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $154,269.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,770,116 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

