Quark 24 Hour Volume Reaches $252.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. Quark has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $252.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000316 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,701,337 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

