QuarkChain Market Capitalization Achieves $5.74 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.18 or 0.04321302 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00065965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036650 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003419 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

