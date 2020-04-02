Qubitica Hits 1-Day Volume of $59,791.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Qubitica has a total market cap of $18.84 million and $59,791.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for about $23.30 or 0.00344237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00072168 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000888 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008857 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011387 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012652 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001765 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubitica Token Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net.

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.