QYNO (QNO) Trading Up 128.9% This Week

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. QYNO has a market cap of $653.96 and $594.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded 128.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.