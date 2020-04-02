Rapidz Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $96,821.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $805,767.84 and $96,821.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 512% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.02664525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193146 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,943,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

