Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0157 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Upbit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $92.25 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.02603786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00194294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050861 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,858,470,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, TradeOgre, IDCM, Nanex, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.