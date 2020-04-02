Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FCX. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 71.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 84,826 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $4,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

