Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

NGD opened at $0.54 on Thursday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in New Gold by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in New Gold by 238.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

