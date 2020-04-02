Raymond James Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $324.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.03 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of HBM opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,448 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 633,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 138,101 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 874,100 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

