RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get RDS-A alerts:

OTCMKTS RDS.A opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. RDS-A has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter.

RDS-A Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for RDS-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDS-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.