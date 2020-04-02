Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) is LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.2% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after buying an additional 248,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,493,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,882,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.80. 35,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The company’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.