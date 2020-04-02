Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RETA. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective (up from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,194,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,384,000 after acquiring an additional 248,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,493,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,882,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

