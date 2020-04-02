Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HSBC (LON: HSBA) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – HSBC had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/2/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.80). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 430 ($5.66). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 600 ($7.89).

3/18/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/18/2020 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/17/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 440 ($5.79).

3/16/2020 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50).

3/2/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37).

3/2/2020 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/2/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 785 ($10.33). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 520 ($6.84). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 635 ($8.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 644 ($8.47) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/19/2020 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/18/2020 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on the stock.

2/17/2020 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 635 ($8.35) price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 655 ($8.62) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 635 ($8.35).

2/7/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 860 ($11.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 540 ($7.10).

2/3/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 530 ($6.97). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HSBA stock traded down GBX 13.25 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 397.75 ($5.23). 57,796,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 517.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 572.80. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

