Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ImmunoGen (IMGN)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ImmunoGen reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company is developing an ovarian cancer candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine in late-stage study. Successful development and subsequent approval of the candidate will be a huge boost to the company as the ovarian cancer market has immense potential. The company has collaborations, which provide it with funds in the form of milestone and royalty payments. Moreover, the restructuring initiatives to focus on cost savings are encouraging. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, ImmunoGen is heavily dependent on mirvetuximab soravtansine. In March 2019, the company suffered a major setback as the candidate failed in its phase III monotherapy study. The initiation of a new study, as advised by the FDA, will delay the launch of the candidate.”

3/24/2020 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – ImmunoGen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – ImmunoGen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – ImmunoGen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – ImmunoGen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ImmunoGen reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company is developing an ovarian cancer candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine in late-stage study. Successful development and subsequent approval of the candidate will be a huge boost to the company as the ovarian cancer market has immense potential. The company has collaborations, which provide it with funds in the form of milestone and royalty payments. Moreover, the restructuring initiatives to focus on cost savings are encouraging. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, ImmunoGen is heavily dependent on mirvetuximab soravtansine. In March 2019, the company suffered a major setback as the candidate failed in its phase III monotherapy study. The initiation of a new study, as advised by the FDA, will delay the launch of the candidate.”

2/18/2020 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2020 – ImmunoGen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $585.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.48.

Get ImmunoGen Inc alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,504 shares of company stock valued at $441,635. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in ImmunoGen by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.