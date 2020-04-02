Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shawcor (SCL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shawcor (TSE: SCL):

3/30/2020 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Shawcor was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.00.

3/17/2020 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$3.75.

3/13/2020 – Shawcor was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/10/2020 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$10.75.

3/2/2020 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

2/28/2020 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SCL stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.11. 2,326,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. Shawcor Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$21.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$334.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.44%. Shawcor’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

In other news, Director James Derrick purchased 150,000 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$220,101.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,709.08. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,981.47. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 165,900 shares of company stock valued at $243,996.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

