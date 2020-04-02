Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

3/18/2020 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/18/2020 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.75 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AVEO got a huge boost from the approval for Fotivda in Europe for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma. However, it faced a major setback when it had to delay the new drug application filling for Fotivda in the United States. In September 2019, AVEO announced updated data from the second prespecified analysis of overall survival from the phase III study on Fotivda. The results included an OS hazard ratio of less than one, favoring Fotivda. Failure to receive regulatory approvals or termination of any deal would significantly hurt the stock in future. AVEO receives royalties from Fotivda sales in certain European countries. This is another revenue driver. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q4 earnings. AVEO has a mixed record earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 20,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.87.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 225.40% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the period.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

