Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI):

4/2/2020 – Chembio Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Chembio Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $4.00 to $7.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Chembio Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Chembio Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Chembio Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

CEMI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 1,594,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

