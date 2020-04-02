Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Okta (OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Okta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Okta is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $131.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $134.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/6/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $144.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

3/4/2020 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/26/2020 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2020 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

2/4/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

OKTA opened at $119.57 on Thursday. Okta Inc has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $2,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 5,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Okta by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 556.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

