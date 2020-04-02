Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL):

3/30/2020 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $68.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

NYSE:WAL opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,028,326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after purchasing an additional 593,792 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 576,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

