Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RadNet (RDNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) recently:

3/27/2020 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

3/25/2020 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

3/18/2020 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2020 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – RadNet had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $9.02 on Thursday. RadNet Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $552.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

Get RadNet Inc alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.