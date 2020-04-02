Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tate & Lyle (TATE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tate & Lyle (LON: TATE):

3/31/2020 – Tate & Lyle was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 770 ($10.13).

3/25/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 625 ($8.22). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Tate & Lyle was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

2/10/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 795 ($10.46) to GBX 810 ($10.66). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Tate & Lyle was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON TATE traded down GBX 12.40 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 609 ($8.01). 1,087,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 686.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 725.18. Tate & Lyle PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

