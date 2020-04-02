Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comstock Resources (CRK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK):

4/1/2020 – Comstock Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Comstock Resources was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

3/20/2020 – Comstock Resources was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Comstock Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Comstock Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Comstock Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

CRK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Comstock Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $982.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $289.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $6,430,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Comstock Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

