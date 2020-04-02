Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pfizer (PFE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently:

4/2/2020 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2020 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,606,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,187,016. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 255,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Pfizer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 470,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 193,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

