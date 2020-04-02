Redburn Partners Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to Buy

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of BAMXF traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

